Virat Kohli Faces Backlash For 'Very Slow Knock' During MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match: 'He Was Injured...'

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli hit a 38-ball 50 against Mumbai. Despite the fifty plus score, he is facing criticism. The defending champions did edge Mumbai by 17 runs in the game at the Wankhede, yet Kohli's knock came under the scanner. Former Kolkata Knight Riders opener Aakash Chopra labelled Kohli's innings as ‘very slow knock’.

‘Very slow runs’

"Virat Kohli actually scored very slow runs. If you look at it in the context of the match, you feel it doesn't matter as you won, but if you see it from the cricketing lens, it was a very slow knock. He was trying, but it just did not come off. In fact, he was probably so distracted that he wasted two reviews on wide balls. That just told me something about his mindset. He was injured as well," Chopra said.

