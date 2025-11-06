WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Recalls Trolling Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue Faced After Three Consecutive Losses During World Cup

Women's World Cup: PM Narendra Modi met the victorious India women's cricket team at his Delhi residence on Wednesday evening. During the heartwarming interaction, PM Modi recalled how the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women in blue faced immense backlash after their three consecutive losses in the group-stage of the competition. When PM Modi mentioned it, the cricketers present smiled.

India lost their group-stage games against England, South Africa and Australia. Yet, the Indian team managed to make the semis and eventually went onto clinch their maiden ODI WC crown. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

India Edged South Africa to Create History

It was history for sure for the women in blue as they clinched their maiden ODI WC title. What was special was that they did it in front of their home fans. There were a number of stars of the show in the summit clash. For example, Shafali Verma's brilliant 87 off 78 balls set it up beautifully. Then Deepti Sharma came good with the bat and the ball and how can one forget Harmanpreet's smart captaincy which played a decisive role as well. The win is expected to act as a tectonic shift in the mindsets of the people of India in the way they look at women's cricket.

Deepti was the player of the series for her consistent show throughout the competition, while Shafali bagged the player of the match for her blazing knock in the summit clash. With the T20 WC not far away, the eves in blue would fancy themselves in that event as well after the ODI WC triumph.