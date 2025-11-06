WATCH | PM Narendra Modi's Heartwarming Reaction When Women's WC-Winner Arundhati Reddy Reveals 'You Are My Mother's Hero' Goes Viral

Women's World Cup: The victorious Indian women's cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence on Wednesday evening. It was a proud moment for all the women cricketers as they chatted candidly with the Indian PM. During the interaction with the PM, pacer Arundhati Reddy made a stunning revelation. Reddy revealed that her mother is a huge Narendra Modi fan. And when she said that, Modi smiled.

"I wanted to share my mother's message with you. I thought I wouldn't get the chance to speak to you. She says you are her hero," Arundhati revealed.

"She has called me 4-5 times and asked me when I am meeting her hero," she added.

It is surely a moment that would now be etched in her memory forever. Modi hailed the women's cricket team on their achievement and that is bound to boost their morale in the upcoming tournaments.

