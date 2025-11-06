Updated 6 November 2025 at 13:33 IST
WATCH | PM Narendra Modi's Heartwarming Reaction When Women's WC-Winner Arundhati Reddy Reveals 'You Are My Mother's Hero' Goes Viral
Women's World Cup: Pacer Arundhati Reddy made a stunning revelation while interacting with PM Narendra Modi after India's maiden Women's ODI WC triumph.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Women's World Cup: The victorious Indian women's cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Delhi residence on Wednesday evening. It was a proud moment for all the women cricketers as they chatted candidly with the Indian PM. During the interaction with the PM, pacer Arundhati Reddy made a stunning revelation. Reddy revealed that her mother is a huge Narendra Modi fan. And when she said that, Modi smiled.
WATCH VIDEO
"I wanted to share my mother's message with you. I thought I wouldn't get the chance to speak to you. She says you are her hero," Arundhati revealed.
"She has called me 4-5 times and asked me when I am meeting her hero," she added.
Advertisement
It is surely a moment that would now be etched in her memory forever. Modi hailed the women's cricket team on their achievement and that is bound to boost their morale in the upcoming tournaments.
Advertisement
How Indian Eves Toppled Proteas Women
Shafali Verma was the star of the show for India as she first came good with the bat when she scored 87 off 78 balls to lay the platform for a big total. Thanks to Shafali, India posted a challenging 298 for seven. India picked up early wickets but then Laura Wolvaardt and Sane Luus stitched a crucial partnership to get their chase back on track and just when things got tricky, Harmanpreet Kaur handed the ball to Shafali, who broke the partnership. India eventually won the game by 52 runs to clinch their maiden ODI WC title.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 13:26 IST