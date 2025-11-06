WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Asks Women's WC-Winning Captain Harmanpreet Kaur About Keeping Ball in Pocket: 'Did Someone Tell You?'

Women's World Cup: It was a moment that would be etched in India's rich cricketing folklore when captain Harmanpreet Kau32r took the catch of Nadine de Klerk to seal the win in Navi Mumbai. The catch meant India had clinched their maiden Women's ODI WC. It was a moment of triumph and Harmanpreet made it even more special by keeping the ball in her pocket.

Following their maiden WC title, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the victorious women's cricket team to his Delhi residence for a candid interaction. During the interactive session, PM Modi reminded Harmanpreet of kepping-the-ball-in-the-pocket move and curiously asked her why she had done that. To that, Harmanpreet responded by by claiming it was ‘God’s plan'.

PM Modi asked: “Harman, after winning, you kept the ball in your pocket."

“I still have it," Harmanpreet replied.

PM Modi then asked the Indian captain: “What was the reason? Did someone tell you? What happened?"

She replied: “No, sir. It was God’s plan. It was not like I will get the last ball. But, I got that ball. After so many years of hard work, after so many years of waiting, now I have it. I still have it in my bag."

Harmanpreet Led From The Front