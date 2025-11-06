Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Asks Women's WC-Winning Captain Harmanpreet Kaur About Keeping Ball in Pocket: 'Did Someone Tell You?'

Updated 6 November 2025 at 13:08 IST

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Asks Women's WC-Winning Captain Harmanpreet Kaur About Keeping Ball in Pocket: 'Did Someone Tell You?'

Women's World Cup: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur kept the ball in her pocket after taking the final catch that helped India clinch their maiden ODI WC and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi was curious to know why she did that.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Harmanpreet Kaur, Narendra Modi
Harmanpreet Kaur, Narendra Modi | Image: ANI Screengrab
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Women's World Cup: It was a moment that would be etched in India's rich cricketing folklore when captain Harmanpreet Kau32r took the catch of Nadine de Klerk to seal the win in Navi Mumbai. The catch meant India had clinched their maiden Women's ODI WC. It was a moment of triumph and Harmanpreet made it even more special by keeping the ball in her pocket. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | PM Modi Serving Injured Pratika Rawal Dinner is Loopworthy

Following their maiden WC title, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the victorious women's cricket team to his Delhi residence for a candid interaction. During the interactive session, PM Modi reminded Harmanpreet of kepping-the-ball-in-the-pocket move and curiously asked her why she had done that. To that, Harmanpreet responded by by claiming it was ‘God’s plan'. 

WATCH VIDEO

PM Modi asked: “Harman, after winning, you kept the ball in your pocket."

Advertisement

“I still have it," Harmanpreet replied.

PM Modi then asked the Indian captain: “What was the reason? Did someone tell you? What happened?"

Advertisement

She replied: “No, sir. It was God’s plan. It was not like I will get the last ball. But, I got that ball. After so many years of hard work, after so many years of waiting, now I have it. I still have it in my bag."

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hosts World Cup-winning India Women's Cricket Team In Delhi

Harmanpreet Led From The Front

From making Shafali Verma open to giving her the ball in a crucial stage in the summit clash, the Indian captain was brilliant with most of her moves in the knockout stages. Her captaincy certainly made a whole lot of difference in the competition. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 6 November 2025 at 13:05 IST