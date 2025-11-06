WATCH | 'You Were Laughing Before Catching it': PM Narendra Modi Recalls Shafali Verma's Catch in Women's World Cup Final

Women's World Cup: PM Narendra Modi seemed to have had a good time interacting with the Women's World Cup-winning Indian team at his Delhi residence on Wednesday evening. Modi, who must have seen parts of the game recalled the crucial catch taken by Shafali Verma, which changed the course of the game. PM Modi recalled that catch while interacting with Shafali. He asked Shafali why was she already smiling even before taking the catch. The Indian opener revealed that she was smiling as she was eager to have the ball in her hands.

“I was just saying in my mind, 'Come to me, come to me, come!' So I just laughed.”

Shafali Shines Brightest in Finale

In fact, it was Shafali's brilliant 78-ball 87 that helped India eves post a challenging total in the final which eventually proved to be a winning total. Her good show helped her bag the Player of the match as well.

"It was difficult but I had confidence in myself. That I will believe in myself. And if I keep myself calm, I can do anything. So that belief and that calmness and my parents gave a lot of support. My parents, my friend, my brother. I think everyone gave a lot of support. Everyone used to tell me how to play. And how important this final is for me, for the whole team. So today I was only thinking about how to make runs. The team should win," Shafali said after India's maiden WC win in Navi Mumbai.

