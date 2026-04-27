WATCH | RCB's Tim David, Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Intense Delhi Heat Ahead of IPL 2026 Match vs DC

DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: Ahead of the clash against the Capitals on Monday, RCB stars Tim David, Romario Shepherd were spotted playing gully cricket under the intense heat of Delhi. The cricketers of RCB were spotted playing gully cricket with the locals on the eve of their IPL 2026 clash versus the Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium. While the two cricketers were soaking in a slice of the city’s cricket culture, the clip of their activity surfaced on social space and has since gone viral. Here is the viral clip.

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Going by the social media posts doing the rounds, David and Shepherd were allegedly playing in and around the Vasant Kunj area.

The two players have been contributing well for the defending champions. Both of them bat in the lower-middle order and are usually tasked with providing the finishing kick. David and Shepherd played a crucial role last season as well, helping the RCB side clinch their maiden IPL title with key contributions in pressure situations. What makes them special is their ability to change the course of games in a matter of a few balls.

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Can RCB Avenge Loss?

The only game RCB lost this season was against the Capitals at the iconic Chinnaswamy and hence there is reason enough for the Rajat Patidar-led side to feel motivated ahead of the clash in Delhi. There is no doubt that the RCB would be looking to settle scores. For the unversed, Phil Salt has been ruled out of the Delhi fixture, but Rasikh Dar appeared fit and sharp during training on match-eve.

RCB Probable XII: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salim Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma