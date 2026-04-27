Rishabh Pant's Nicholas Pooran-Super Over Move vs KKR Backfires in IPL 2026; LSG Captain Gives Lame Excuse Following Loss

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026: The Nicholas Pooran move in the Super Over backfired miserably and now Rishabh Pant has come up with a lame excuse trying to back his move. Following the loss, Pant said Pooran was trusted for the Siuper Over as he is a big match-winner. Admitting that Pooran was not having the best form of his life, Pant claimed the idea was still to trust the player in a hard situation.

‘Gotta trust your player in a hard situation’

"See, I think we definitely need a break. I think we're gonna refresh, there is always pressure and it's gonna be pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look answers inside, not outside. And just keep it simple man. Just take accountability, each and every guy. Like, it can't be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure," Pant said at the post-match presentation.

"We had a discussion as a group, we had a discussion and the name came up was Nicky P. He might not go through the best form of his life, but at the same time, you gotta trust your player in a hard situation like this. They're gonna come off nicely. So, no excuses there. Just looking at the positive, there might not be enough positive right now, but I think after the break, there will be a lot of enough positive for sure," Pant added.

Advertisement

Pooran was dismissed off the very first ball he faced off Sunil Narine in the Super Over. Pooran tried to slog-sweep Narine, he missed the ball completely and was bowled.