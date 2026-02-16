WATCH | RIFT in Team India? Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav Spotted Engaging in Heated Talk

India vs Pakistan: All is not well in the Indian camp? The Men in Blue were clinical in their display against arch-rivals Pakistan in the big-ticket T20 World Cup match in Colombo, but there seem to be some tension in the Indian camp. A clip has surfaced online which shows India captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav engage in a heated discussion.

WATCH VIDEO

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place after the game when the players lined up. It seemed as if Hardik had a go at Kuldeep, gesturing emphatically. Tilak Varma, who was present there, looked concerned as the exchange unfolded, while Rinku Singh quickly stepped in, looking to stop the conflict. One cannot clearly understood what led to the confusion.

Soon after the altercation between Hardik and Kuldeep, the Indian captain went and looked to be explaining something to the wrist spinner. One assumes the tensions may have started after Kuldeep dropped a difficult catch near the ropes.

Advertisement

Suryakumar dedicated the win to India.

Advertisement

"I think this is for India (smiles in his trademark style). But yeah, it's... we played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead," Suryakumar said at the pre-match presentation.