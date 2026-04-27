WATCH | Rinku Singh's Wife Cheers Wildly as KKR Star Smashes 4 Sixes in an Over vs LSG in IPL 2026; Video Goes VIRAL

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2026: It was familiar territory for Rinku Singh as he turned the game on it's head with four sixes in the final over at the Ekana versus Lucknow. Rinku hit a maverick 51-ball 83* that featured five sixes and seven fours. While the entire Ekana egged on Rinku, it was his wife who stole the show. There was no doubt that Rinku's wife, Priya Saroj, was cheering the loudest. In fact, she also went on to make a tall claim. As per Priya, she is ‘lucky’ for Rinku. Here is the clip that is going viral.

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In fact, Rinku's good show with the bat and on-the-field earned him the player of the match. Rinku revealed the plan he had when he went out to bat. He admitted that the idea was to build the innings with singles and doubles.

"Whenever I go in to bat and the team has already lost 3-4 wickets, my focus is on how to control and take the game forward. I think about how to rotate strike - get singles and doubles - and where I can find boundaries. My main aim is always to take the game till the end. The plan was simple: since wickets had fallen, I focused on playing safe, building the innings with singles/doubles, and hitting a boundary whenever I got a bad ball," he said at the post-match presentation.

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