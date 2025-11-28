WATCH | Rishabh Pant Mistaken as Rohit Sharma in Ranchi by Fans Hilariously While Reaching MS Dhoni's Farmhouse For Dinner

Ind vs SA: The Indian cricket team is in Ranchi and they were invited by former India captain MS Dhoni to his farmhouse for dinner ahead of the first ODI versus South Africa. But there was an hilarious incident that took place. Once fans knew that top Indian cricketing stars would be coming to Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, they gathered there to get a glimpse of their heroes. While Rishabh Pant was coming in his car which was sent by Dhoni, fans thought it was Rohit Sharma and started yelling his name. Eventually when Pant waved, fans realised they had got it wrong.

The clip of this incident surfaced on social space and has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, the India team is in Ranchi for the start of the white-ball leg and the 1st of the three ODIs would take place at the JSCA on November 1. This is not the first time that Dhoni has invited the entire team to his house, in the past as well - he has invited the team whenever they have been in his hometown.

Will India Start Favourites in ODIs?

Slightly, may be! India may start slight favourites thanks to the addition of stalwarts Rohit and Virat Kohli. The experience they would bring to the table would be indispensible and that would probably give them that slight advantage against a formidable South African side. For the unversed, the Indian team faced an humiliating whitewash in the recently-concluded two-match Test series. Both sides would like to get the white-ball leg off to a winning start and hence the ODI opener would be important.