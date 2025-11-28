MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli Around Ranchi Ahead of 1st ODI vs South Africa; Heartwarming Pics go Viral

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli reached Ranchi on Wednesday ahead of the opening ODI versus South Africa. After doing a couple of sessions at the JSCA stadium, Kohli reached former India captain MS Dhoni's residence on Thursday evening and that drew a lot of attention. But what was even more heartwarming was to see Dhoni, the local icon, drive Kohli around Ranchi in his vehicle.

The pictures of the two together surfaced on social space and fans cannot stop gushing their love for the two cricketing stalwarts. It is understood that Dhoni sent his car to pick Kohli up from the team hotel. Not only did Dhoni briefly visit the stadium, but he also invited everyone for dinner.

VIRAL PIC

Kohli, who has called it a day from Tests and T20Is, is still active in the ODI format and desires to feature in the next 50-over World Cup in 2027. Kohli lives in London with his family and last played international cricket last month when the team toured Australia. After failing to get off-the-mark in the first two ODIs, Kohli got among the runs in the third and final game in Sydney where he hit an unbeaten fifty.

Advertisement

He would look to get among the runs again when India lock horns with a formidable South African side in a three-match ODI series.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant Issues Apology After SA Seal Historic Whitewash Over India

Advertisement

Ind or SA - Who Start Favourites?