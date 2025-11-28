Updated 28 November 2025 at 06:54 IST
MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli Around Ranchi Ahead of 1st ODI vs South Africa; Heartwarming Pics go Viral
Ind vs SA: MS Dhoni's heartwarming gesture towards Virat Kohli is now being loved by their umpteen fans ahead of 1st ODI in Ranchi.
- Cricket
Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli reached Ranchi on Wednesday ahead of the opening ODI versus South Africa. After doing a couple of sessions at the JSCA stadium, Kohli reached former India captain MS Dhoni's residence on Thursday evening and that drew a lot of attention. But what was even more heartwarming was to see Dhoni, the local icon, drive Kohli around Ranchi in his vehicle.
The pictures of the two together surfaced on social space and fans cannot stop gushing their love for the two cricketing stalwarts. It is understood that Dhoni sent his car to pick Kohli up from the team hotel. Not only did Dhoni briefly visit the stadium, but he also invited everyone for dinner.
VIRAL PIC
Kohli, who has called it a day from Tests and T20Is, is still active in the ODI format and desires to feature in the next 50-over World Cup in 2027. Kohli lives in London with his family and last played international cricket last month when the team toured Australia. After failing to get off-the-mark in the first two ODIs, Kohli got among the runs in the third and final game in Sydney where he hit an unbeaten fifty.
He would look to get among the runs again when India lock horns with a formidable South African side in a three-match ODI series.
Ind or SA - Who Start Favourites?
Despite SA whitewashing India in the Tests, the white-ball leg would be very different as India would be bolstered by the addition of Kohli and Rohit Sharma. One gets the feeling that India would start slight favourites in the series. The opening ODI will take place in Ranchi on November 30 and it promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. Both sides would like to start the white-ball leg with a win.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 28 November 2025 at 06:24 IST