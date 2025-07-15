WATCH| Rishabh Pant's Passionate Response To King Charles III's Royal Admiration: 'That's My Job Sir'

Team India fell to agonising defeat against England in the third Test at Lord's on Monday. Chasing a paltry 193 runs, the Indian batting order collapsed like a pack of cards and despite Ravindra Jadeja's valiant knock, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

Prince Charles III Met Team India Members

Following the defeat, both the India Men's and Women's cricket team members met King Charles III at Clarence House gardens. In his role as the Head of the Commonwealth, the Monarch hosted Team India members. King Charles III had a particularly jovial encounter with vice-captain Rishabh Pant. King Charles III said to Pant, “You catch everything.” The 27 year old replied, “It's my job sir.”

Indian captain Shubman Gill too had an interaction with the Monarch, and after meeting the Indian captain, told the reporters, “It was amazing. I think it was very kind of him (King Charles III) to invite us here. It was a pleasure meeting the King. We had some really good conversations… He did mention that the way our last batsman got out was very unfortunate. He was just asking us how we were feeling.”

Ravindra Jadeja's Heroics Went In Vain At Lord's

Coming to the match, India had remained the utter favourites after Washington Sundar's spin web bowled out England for a mere 192 runs. Sundar's right-arm off-spin proved too difficult for the English batters, and the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith became his victims.