England Appoint 36-Year-Old Liam Dawson For Fourth Test Against India, Spinner To Replace Injured Shoaib Bashir

The England Cricket Board has announced Liam Dawson as the replacement of spinner Shoaib Bashir for the fourth test match against Team India at Old Trafford. Bashir has sustained an injury during the Lord's test as he had broke his finger while in action for England. As a result, the 36-year-old gets a call-up as Bashir's replacement for the upcoming test match.

Liam Dawson Called Up By England Cricket As Shoaib Bashir's Replacement

The England Cricket Team have picked up a thrilling win over Team India in the third test match at Lord's. With tensions boiling between both sides, the final two days of action became intense as both besides were battling to gain the lead. The Ben Stokes-led side eventually gained the advantage after they took down the resilient Indian batters.

However, the English side also suffered an enormous setback after Shoaib Bashir, England's premier spin bowlers, has been ruled out of action due to a broken finger. 36-year-old Liam Dawson has been called up as his replacement for the fourth test match.

“The England Men’s selection panel has added Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson to the squad for the Rothesay Fourth Test match against India at Emirates Old Trafford. The slow left-armer replaces Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir, who sustained a broken finger during England’s third Test victory over India at Lord’s,” the England Cricket said in a statement.

Updated England Men's Squad For 4th Test Match Against India At Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

England Selector Heaps Praise On Liam Dawson After Announcing Call-Up

Luke Wright, England's men's national selector, has expressed that Liam Dawson deserved the call-up. He added that the 36-year-old has delivered a competitive outing while representing Hampshire in County and has been consistent with his performance.

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," the England Men's national selector said on the statement.