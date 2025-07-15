England Appoint 36-Year-Old Liam Dawson For Fourth Test Against India, Spinner To Replace Injured Shoaib Bashir

Updated 15 July 2025 at 15:44 IST
The England Cricket Board has announced Liam Dawson as the replacement of spinner Shoaib Bashir for the fourth test match against Team India at Old Trafford. Bashir has sustained an injury during the Lord's test as he had broke his finger while in action for England. As a result, the 36-year-old gets a call-up as Bashir's replacement for the upcoming test match.
The England Cricket Team have picked up a thrilling win over Team India in the third test match at Lord's. With tensions boiling between both sides, the final two days of action became intense as both besides were battling to gain the lead. The Ben Stokes-led side eventually gained the advantage after they took down the resilient Indian batters.
However, the English side also suffered an enormous setback after Shoaib Bashir, England's premier spin bowlers, has been ruled out of action due to a broken finger. 36-year-old Liam Dawson has been called up as his replacement for the fourth test match.
“The England Men’s selection panel has added Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson to the squad for the Rothesay Fourth Test match against India at Emirates Old Trafford. The slow left-armer replaces Somerset spinner Shoaib Bashir, who sustained a broken finger during England’s third Test victory over India at Lord’s,” the England Cricket said in a statement.
Updated England Men's Squad For 4th Test Match Against India At Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.
Luke Wright, England's men's national selector, has expressed that Liam Dawson deserved the call-up. He added that the 36-year-old has delivered a competitive outing while representing Hampshire in County and has been consistent with his performance.
"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," the England Men's national selector said on the statement.
With England picking up the win over India at the home of cricket and secured a 2-1 lead, all eyes would be in the fourth test match at the Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23, 2025.
Published 15 July 2025 at 15:24 IST