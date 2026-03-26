WATCH | Rishabh Pant TROLLS Hardik Pandya Hilariously During IPL Captains Meet

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant engaged in a fun banter in Mumbai during the IPL Captains Meet event. The event took place where captains of all franchises were present. The banter between Hardik and Pant took place when the latter asked the MI captain to hit a six.

Pandya missed and Pant could not keep a control over his laughter. Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was also present, he was the one who was operating the bowling machine. Off the next ball, Pandya hit a six and started teasing Pant.

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Ahead of the season, Pandya made a huge revelation over his choice of music and how he gets all the positivity required from it.

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Pandya said at MI's ‘Mix’ event at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai: "Now it is so fascinating that I have a Ferrari, and I still listen to Hanuman Chalisa in that. God has been kind. I think everyone will agree as well, no song can give you the positive energy what Hanuman Chalisa can give. I am very clear with that."

MI vs KKR

The Mumbai-based franchise will play their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium. It promises to be a cracker as both sides boast of big hitters in their ranks.

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