WATCH | Rohit Sharma Arrives in Sydney For 3rd ODI vs Australia at Happy-Hunting Ground, SCG

Ind vs Aus: Under-fire Rohit Sharma came up with the goods at Adelaide during the 2nd ODI on Thursday as he hit 73 off 97 balls. His innings featured seven fours and a couple of sixes. Rohit's contribution may not have helped India win the game, but he will carry much-needed confidence and momentum into the 3rd and final ODI on Saturday. The former India captain has already arrived in Sydney for the final game. In the clip that is going viral on social space, Rohit looks happy as he is interacting with fans and giving autographs. Here is a clip of Rohit from Sydney that has gone viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Leading upto the ODI series, there has been a lot of chatter around the ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit as they have stopped playing the other two formats. In the first game, Rohit could not get going as he perished for eight runs. After his cheap dismissal, the talk around his retirement started again. Eventually, the former India captain shut his critics with the bat.

Can Rohit Continue His New-Found Form at SCG?

What Adelaide is for Virat Kohli, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is the same for Rohit.

Advertisement

The former India captain has fond memories of playing at the venue. In his last four appearances at the SCG, Rohit has amassed a stunning 332 runs which features a century and a couple of fifties.

Advertisement