WATCH | Rohit Sharma Cites Hilarious Example Of His Habit to Forget: 'Pata Nahi Kya Bola Tha'

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was at his hilarious best in an event on Sunday evening. At the Masters' Union event, Rohit recalled a moment when he forgot something. For the unversed, Rohit does have a habit of forgetting things, he has time and again admitted that. He went down memory lane and shared an incident. He recalled Tim Paine was the Australia captain then and he was doing a pre-match press conference. He claims he remembers Paine saying something at the PC, which was not quite right - but then, he immediately forgot what it was. Here is the clip in which he makes the confession.

At the same event, Rohit also spoke about what he felt after India lost the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. Rohit confessed he did not want to play cricket anymore after that game in Ahmedabad.

"After the 2023 World Cup final, I was completely distraught and felt like I didn't want to play this sport anymore because it had taken everything out of me and I felt I had nothing left," he stated.​"It was a very tough time for me personally because I had put everything into that World Cup, not just two or three months before it, but ever since I took over the captaincy in 2022," Rohit said at the event.

Rohit Eyes 2027

He has said that his goal is to win the 2027 WC and for that, he has gotten fitter and has been performing well in the limited ODIs he has played in 2025.