Shubman Gill Dropped, But Not Captain Suryakumar Yadav; BCCI's Double-Standard Exposed Ahead of T20 World Cup?

T20 World Cup 2026: When the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the T20 squad for the World Cup, vice-captain Shubman Gill's name missing from the list made headlines. It was said that Gill is not fitting in the combination. For the unversed, Gill did not feature in the last two T20Is versus South Africa. And when Sanju Samson got a rare opportunity - he scored a fluent 37 off 22 balls. Was Gill dropped because he was not fitting the composition of the side, or was it his poor form in T20Is that led to his ouster? The latter seems to be the answer.

BCCI's Double-Standard Exposed?

He was brought into the side for the Asia Cup after being mad ethe vice-captain of the side. Gill did not get a single fifty-plus score in 18 outings, and then he was dropped. So, if Gill was dropped, why is captain Suryakumar Yadav still holding onto his spot in the side? Does this expose BCCI's double-standard?

Just like Gill, Suryakumar has not got a single fifty-plus score in his last 22 appearances in which all he has scored is 244 runs. Why is he still in the side? It is understood that SKY held onto his spot because the BCCI did not want to drop the captain of the side.

“Nobody was going to drop a captain in a World Cup selection meeting. That would have made for a foolish look,” said a source to an agency.

What's Next For Team India?