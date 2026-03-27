WATCH | Rohit Sharma Gives Tips to Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Ahead of IPL 2026; Video Goes Viral

IPL 2026: At the Mumbai Indians camp, Rohit Sharma was spotted giving valuable tips to captain Hardik Pandya. It is a clip that is bound to get the MI fans excited as Rohit and Pandya happen to be their two big stars and their fortunes in the upcoming season would depend heavily on their form. It cannot be figured out what was the talk about, but from a distance - it seemed they are happy in each others company. The clip was shared on the MI official social media pages captioned: ‘Frames we Love to See’.

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MI have not fared well over the past two seasons and this year they would like to change that.

With players like Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton in the ranks - MI certainly have the firepower in the batting department. The bowling department of the MI would be led by Jasprit Bumrah. They also have quality spinners in Mayank Markande and Mitchell Santner.

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There is little to no doubt that MI look formidable on paper and one would hope they can make the playoff this season. MI play their season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede stadium. MI would love to get their campaign off to a winning start as it helps with gaining momentum.

MI just need to click and get everything sorted as they have the resources to clinch their sixth title.

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