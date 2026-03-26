Updated 26 March 2026 at 21:03 IST
Shubman Gill Adds Voice To Criticism Of Impact Player Rule In IPL: 'It Takes The Skill Out'
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill criticized the 'Impact Player Rule' in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has openly taken a stand against the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that it affects a player’s skill.
The 2026 season of the IPL will kick off on Saturday, March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening fixture. Meanwhile, the Gujarat-based franchise will begin their campaign on March 31 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
In IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans ended their campaign in the Eliminator after suffering a 20-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. The Titans secured a playoff spot by finishing third in the standings with 18 points and a net run rate of +0.254.
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Gill Voices Concerns Over Impact Player Rule In IPL
Speaking at the pre-season press conference, Gill joined other cricketers in opposing the Impact Player rule, stating that he personally does not like it. He added that the rule makes the game more “one-dimensional.”
"Personally, I don’t think there should be an Impact Player rule — it makes the game more one-dimensional and takes the skill out of it," Shubman Gill told reporters.
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Axar Patel Too Stands Against Impact Player Rule
Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel criticized the Impact Player rule in the IPL, stating that it undermines the role of all-rounders.
"I don’t like the Impact Player rule because I’m an all-rounder. Before this rule, we used to pick all-rounders. But due to this rule, team management goes ahead with a specialist batter or bowler. At the same time, rules are rules, and we have to follow them. But from a personal view, I don’t like the Impact Player rule," Axar Patel said.
The Impact Player rule has sparked considerable debate, with several cricketers voicing concerns over its effect on the game. Critics argue that the rule has diminished the role of all-rounders. Following widespread criticism, the BCCI has stated it will review the regulation after the 2027 season.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 21:03 IST