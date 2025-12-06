WATCH | Rohit Sharma Has A Hilarious Reaction To Kuldeep Yadav's DRS Appeal To Captain KL Rahul

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Rohit Sharma the wicket of South Africa's Dewald Brevis during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Rohit Sharma continues to be a sensation while on the field with his hilarious reaction to Kuldeep Yadav's appeal for DRS to India wicketkeeper-batter and captain KL Rahul.

Team India opted to bowl first in the series-decider ODI match against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. The KL Rahul-led Men in Blue's bowling was exceptional as they managed to restrict the Proteas Men to a chaseable target.

South Africa struggled to put up a fight against the Indian bowling line-up. They were put in to bat first after the hosts won the toss, and captain KL Rahul had elected to field first.

Rohit Sharma's Priceless Response as Kuldeep Yadav Turns to KL Rahul for DRS Call

The moment happened in the 43rd over when Kulldeep Yadav bowled a delivery to Lungi Ngidi during the innings.

The ball had crashed onto the batter's pads, and India appealed strongly, but the umpire turned their appeal down.

Kuldeep Yadav tried to convince captain KL Rahul, who was behind the wickets. Rohit Sharma was in the slip position and stood right beside the skipper.

The Hitman sent Kuldeep back twice, and the cameras captured his gestures and expressions, and aired them on the live broadcast. Rohit's humble nature and cool personality on the field were an instant hit among the fans.

Kuldeep eventually brought down Lungi Ngidi after a successful lbw attempt. Despite SA reviewing the decision, it did no good to them as the DRS showed all three marks as red, with India seizing the advantage.

India Bowlers Troubled Proteas Men In 3rd ODI Match

South Africa looked troubled against the Indian bowling line-up as they lost their wickets constantly. Opener Quinton de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma were the two cricketers who put up a notable contribution.

De Kock and Bavuma's partnership helped SA gain some stability until the Indian bowlers hunted them down.