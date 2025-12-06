Rohit Sharma Joins Exclusive Club, Becomes 4th Indian To Secure Landmark Achievement In 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Rohit Sharma has attained a clinical feat and joined the ranks of elite Indian superstar cricketers. The talismanic Indian opener has attained the significant milestone of scoring 20,000 international runs in cricket while in action against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma is currently active in the one-day format and is setting the stage on fire with his timeless batting skills. After lighting up Australia with his performance, the Hitman is back home and has displayed a commanding performance for the Men in Blue against the Proteas.

Rohit Sharma Etches Name Among Legends Following Huge Feat

At the India vs South Africa match in Raipur, Rohit Sharma punched the delivery off Keshav Maharaj towards long-off for a single. The former Indian captain completed 20,000 international runs in his cricketing career. He is the fourth Indian cricketer to do so. It is a landmark which the genuine greats have attained.

Rohit Sharma has joined the ranks of icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid to attain the monumental achievement and make history in the game.

Advertisement

The Hitman continues with his solid form and has been grinding in the gym to keep himself in shape as well. Even though 2027 is still far away, the 38-year-old is pushing himself to keep himself nicely oiled up and fit for action.

Advertisement

Indian Players Who Have The Most International Runs

Indian Cricketer Innings Runs Scored Sachin Tendulkar 782 34357 Virat Kohli 622 27910 Rahul Dravid 599 24064 Rohit Sharma 538* 20000* Sourav Ganguly 485 18433

Rohit Sharma Continues To Deliver With His Brilliant Half Century

Rohit Sharma continues his powerful form in the competition against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. As an opener, the former Indian skipper brings the much-needed firepower that India needs at the start.

The Hitman has been actively contributing to the 3rd ODI as of this writing. Rohit has picked up a well-deserved half-century and continues the opening stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Also Read: KL Rahul Clenches Fist In Excitement As India Finally Break Toss Deadlock In 3rd ODI vs South Africa