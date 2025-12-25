WATCH | Rohit Sharma Hugs Cute Little Virat Kohli Fan After VHT Century in Jaipur

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made it a day to remember for themselves as they hit centuries for their respective sides in VHT games on Wednesday. Both Rohit and Kohli's whirlwind knocks helped their side win. While Rohit played in front of huge fanfare in Jaipur, that was not the case for Kohli - who played his game behind closed doors in Bengaluru due to security reasons.