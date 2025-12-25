Updated 25 December 2025 at 11:03 IST
WATCH | Rohit Sharma Hugs Cute Little Virat Kohli Fan After VHT Century in Jaipur
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: It was a day to remember in domestic cricket for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma | Image: @hitmanfanfollow
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made it a day to remember for themselves as they hit centuries for their respective sides in VHT games on Wednesday. Both Rohit and Kohli's whirlwind knocks helped their side win. While Rohit played in front of huge fanfare in Jaipur, that was not the case for Kohli - who played his game behind closed doors in Bengaluru due to security reasons.
But what stole the show was a cute little Virat Kohli fan getting a hug from Rohit after his game in Jaipur. The clip has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral as fans are loving it.
