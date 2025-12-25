Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Smash Record-Breaking Centuries in VHT For Their Respective Sides. When Will Delhi, Mumbai Play Next?

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Modern-day batting geniuses - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - smashed brilliant centuries on their Vijay Hazare Trophy return after years. With their whirlwind centuries, they made it clear that they still have it in them. While fans were disappointed as they could not get to live stream Rohit and Kohli's matches, the Board of Control of Cricket in India faced massive backlash over it on social space. To make matters worse, Kohli's Delhi played in Bengaluru behind closed doors. Kohli hit an unbeaten 131* off 101 balls to power Delhi to a win over Andhra, and on the other hand - Rohit smashed a belligerent 155 off 94 balls to help Mumbai make light work of Sikkim.

