Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Smash Record-Breaking Centuries in VHT For Their Respective Sides. When Will Delhi, Mumbai Play Next?
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made stunning comebacks to VHT as they smashed whirlwind centuries for their respective teams. When will they play next?
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Modern-day batting geniuses - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - smashed brilliant centuries on their Vijay Hazare Trophy return after years. With their whirlwind centuries, they made it clear that they still have it in them. While fans were disappointed as they could not get to live stream Rohit and Kohli's matches, the Board of Control of Cricket in India faced massive backlash over it on social space. To make matters worse, Kohli's Delhi played in Bengaluru behind closed doors. Kohli hit an unbeaten 131* off 101 balls to power Delhi to a win over Andhra, and on the other hand - Rohit smashed a belligerent 155 off 94 balls to help Mumbai make light work of Sikkim.
When Will RoKo Play Next?
So, when does Rohit and Kohli play next. The best part is that fans do not have to wait long to watch their idols play as Rohit and Kohli would play their next respective VHT matches on December 26 - it is a day-after Christmas. Delhi take on Gujarat in their next game at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. On the other hand, Rohit's Mumbai take on Uttarakhand in their next game at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.
