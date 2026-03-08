WATCH | Rohit Sharma Hugs Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav in Heartwarming Gesture After India Win T20 WC 2026

T20 WC 2026: Team India ruled the roost at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday as they beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. Following the win, celebrations started as players started congratulating each other and also hugging one another. In fact, the big surprise was veteran India cricketer Rohit Sharma also walked into the familiar venue with smile on his face as he hugged Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube. The moment was captured on came and now it has surfaced on social space. Here is the viral clip.

"It's one of the biggest days today and the crowd was amazing. This tournament belongs to the supporters of Indian cricket team. The prayers and I think we have got that love which supported us a lot in the bad situations. I think all credit goes to all the Indian cricket team supporters," an elated Dube said after the match.

For the unversed, Rohit led the side to T20 WC triumph in 2024 in the USA and the West Indies. In 2024, Rohit's side beat South Africa in the summit clash.

SKY Buries 2023 NMS Ghosts

Suryakumar was part of the Indian ODI side that lost against Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI WC. With the win, Suryakumar certainly buried the ghosts of that game. India also became the first team to win three T20 World Cups (2007, 2024, 2026); the first to defend their title and the first to do so at home. Of the 10 Men’s T20 WC finals, only four have been won by the side batting first, three of them by India.

