Virat Kohli Hails India’s Historic T20 World Cup Triumph As Men In Blue Crush New Zealand In Ahmedabad

Indian players celebrating after win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final | Image: AP

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav‑led Team India after the Men in Blue’s historic T20 World Cup title win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final HIGHLIGHTS

India clinched a 96‑run victory over New Zealand in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, March 8.

Advertisement

With this triumph, India became the first team to win the prestigious ICC title on home soil. They also scripted history by successfully defending the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown.

Virat Kohli Congratulates Men in Blue For Historic T20 World Cup Win

Minutes after the win, Virat Kohli took to his official X handle to congratulate Suryakumar Yadav and his team, calling it a “phenomenal win” over New Zealand in Ahmedabad. He further praised the “brilliant” character shown by the Indian players in challenging situations.

Advertisement

"Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind," Virat Kohli wrote on X.

India Beat New Zealand By 96 Runs In The Final

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field, but Mitchell Santner’s decision quickly backfired.

Sanju Samson (89 off 46 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (52 off 21 balls) gave India a blistering start, putting together a 98‑run opening stand. After Abhishek’s dismissal, Samson forged another vital 105‑run partnership with Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls), keeping the momentum firmly with the Men in Blue.

James Neesham briefly swung the game back in New Zealand’s favor with a remarkable over, removing Samson, Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession.

In the closing stages, Shivam Dube produced a clutch knock, hammering five boundaries in the final over to propel India to 255/5. Neesham led the Kiwi bowling attack with three wickets, though he conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.50.

During the chase, New Zealand faltered against India’s disciplined bowling. The Black Caps struggled from the outset, with no batter able to mount a significant challenge. Only Tim Seifert (52 off 26 balls) and Mitchell Santner (43 off 35 balls) offered resistance, but both eventually succumbed to the Indian attack.