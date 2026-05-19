WATCH | Rohit Sharma-Jasprit Bumrah's Light-Hearted Banter Over Bowling Ahead of KKR-MI IPL 2026 Match Goes Viral

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Despite their shocker-of-a-season, the mood in the MI camp is upbeat and it was Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah who gave us a glimpse of it. Rohit was rolling his arms over in the nets while Bumrah was watching him. Bumrah then praised Rohit’s bowling, saying, “That was beautiful, I’m happy.” Rohit quipped back, “Why are you happy, bro? I was a regular bowler before.” He later followed it up with a light batting session. The clip has surfaced on social space and is going viral.

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For the unversed, MI are already out of the playoff race. With a couple of games still to go, MI are likely to try new combinations in their next two games. They take on KKR and could absolutely spoil Kolkata's party. KKR are still in it with a possibility of making it through to the playoffs. But for that to happen, they need to ensure they win both their games and hope a few results go their way.

MI take on KKR on May 21 and then in their final game of the season, they will lock horns nwith Rajasthan Royals. There is no doubt that MI would like to finish the season on a high.

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Big Changes Expected