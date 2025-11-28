Updated 28 November 2025 at 14:08 IST
WATCH | Rohit Sharma Looks at Virat Kohli And Smiles After Hitting Huge Six During Nets in Ranchi Ahead of ODI Series
Ind vs SA: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have played a lot of cricket together and hence understand each other's games well.
Ind vs SA: Surely Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are itching to go out in the middle in the blues. The two senior stalwarts were in Ranchi three days ahead of the three-match ODI series. They are hungry to prove a point and that is evident. During a certain net session, Rohit and Kohli showed outstanding chemistry between the two. Rohit was batting in the nets and probably facing his last ball of the session, while Kohli was standing was standing outside the nets waiting to get inside. Rohit came down the track and smashed the ball for a six, then while he was walking out of the nets, he and Kohli shared a glance where he was spotted exchanging a smile.
Meanwhile, Rohit and Kohli's addition to the squad will bolster India's chances against South Africa. The two cricketing icons, who have retired from Tests and T20Is - featured in the ODIs versus Australia recently. They would be expected to get among the runs at home against South Africa. The two have already made it clear that they have ambitions of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Ind vs SA - Who Start Favourites?
This is difficult to say, but one reckons the addition of Rohit and Kohli will give the hosts a slight advantage. The two sides have played each other 94 times in ODIs - India has won 51 times, while SA have won 40 times. Three games did not yield a result. The first game would be played on November 30 and both sides would like to get their white-ball leg off to a winning start.
