WATCH | Rohit Sharma Plays 'Don't Spill The Water' With Daughter Amid Retirement Rumours; Guess Who Won

Amid all the retirement rumours, Rohit Sharma is using his off time in style. Rohit, who is arguably the best batter of the generation, was doing daddy duties. In a clip that surfaced on social space, Rohit is seen playing ‘don’t spill the wter' with his adorable daughter, Samaira. In the end, it gets competitive and Rohit seems to be loving all of it as his daughter gets nervous over spilling the water. Eventually, Rohit loses to his daughter and gets red-faced over it as he attempts to hide his face with his hands in a heartwarming father-daughter moment.