Pratika Rawal Highlights The Genuine Chemistry She Shares With Smriti Mandhana As Team India's Opening Duo

Team India batter Pratika Rawal opens up about her well-built partnership with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana when they come out to bat as openers. Rawal highlighted that since both of them are introverted personalities, they gel with each other really well while in action.

Rawal and Mandhana's well-built chemistry was evident when India Women were up against the Australia Women in the 2nd ODI match.

Pratika Rawal Emphasises Well-Built Connection With Smriti Mandhana As India Openers

After suffering a heavy defeat to Australia-W, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Cricket Team turned the tables in the 2nd ODI by securing a superior win by 102 runs. It was the Aussie women's biggest defeat in ODI cricket.

The opening stand between batters Pratika Rawal and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana set the tone as they began the action at New Chandigarh.

Pratika Rawal expressed her thoughts on pairing up with Smriti Mandhana and setting a well-built equation that helped them secure a 70-run stand in the game.

"Even off the field, she (Smriti Mandhana) is an introvert, and so am I, though we'd call ourselves more ambiverts. Because of that, we don't need to put in extra effort to connect; we already understand each other.

"I enjoy batting with her more than she enjoys batting with me, so it's always great, especially the way she plays and takes on every ball. It's just so amazing to see," Pratika Rawal said following the 2nd ODI match, as quoted by PTI.

India Women Seal Historic Win Over Australia Women In 2nd ODI

Smriti Mandhana's record-setting hundred set the tone for the India Women's side, who were hungry to level the ODI series against the Australia Women. The Indian vice-captain carried the team with a commanding century, which helped India reach 292 runs at the end of their innings.

The Women in Blue continued their potent form, with ultimate determination and intent. The young and dynamic Kranti Goud led the Indian women's bowling attack with a three-wicket haul. She picked the key wickets of captain Alyssa Healy, Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt.