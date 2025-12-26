WATCH | Rohit Sharma Takes Sharp Catch at Slip During VHT Game vs Uttarakhand

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma has been in unbelievable form with the bat - be it international cricket or domestic. After scoring a mind-numbing 155 off 94 balls against Sikkim for Mumbai in Jaipur in his VHT comeback, Rohit was expected to do well again against Uttarakhand.

Unfortunately, he could not get going with the bat as he perished for a golden duck trying to play a pull shot. He plays the short ball really well, but could not keep the ball down and was caught at fine leg.

But after that, he contributed on-the-field by taking a sharp catch at first slip to help Mumbai get their first breakthrough.

Shardul Thakur picked up the wicket as he sent Kamal Singh of Uttarakhand packing early. Here is Rohit's sharp catch.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, despite Rohit not getting among the runs - Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer - hit fifties to get Mumbai's innings back on track. After the brothers got the innings on track, wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore hit an invaluable 93* off 82 balls to help Mumbai post a challenging 331 for seven. For Uttarakhand, Devendra Singh Bora was the standout bowler. He picked up three wickets.

At the time of filing the copy, Uttarakhand were 50 for one in 11 overs. Yuvraj Chaudhary and Kunal Chandela are in the middle.

What's Next For Rohit?