26 December 2025
WATCH | Rohit Sharma Takes Sharp Catch at Slip During VHT Game vs Uttarakhand
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: After failing with the bat, Rohit Sharma made up for it on-the-field by taking a sharp catch to dismiss Kamal Singh.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma has been in unbelievable form with the bat - be it international cricket or domestic. After scoring a mind-numbing 155 off 94 balls against Sikkim for Mumbai in Jaipur in his VHT comeback, Rohit was expected to do well again against Uttarakhand.
Unfortunately, he could not get going with the bat as he perished for a golden duck trying to play a pull shot. He plays the short ball really well, but could not keep the ball down and was caught at fine leg.
But after that, he contributed on-the-field by taking a sharp catch at first slip to help Mumbai get their first breakthrough.
Shardul Thakur picked up the wicket as he sent Kamal Singh of Uttarakhand packing early. Here is Rohit's sharp catch.
Meanwhile, despite Rohit not getting among the runs - Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer - hit fifties to get Mumbai's innings back on track. After the brothers got the innings on track, wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore hit an invaluable 93* off 82 balls to help Mumbai post a challenging 331 for seven. For Uttarakhand, Devendra Singh Bora was the standout bowler. He picked up three wickets.
At the time of filing the copy, Uttarakhand were 50 for one in 11 overs. Yuvraj Chaudhary and Kunal Chandela are in the middle.
What's Next For Rohit?
After this ongoing game, Rohit would leave the Mumbai side to link up with the national side. The Indian team will host New Zealand in a three-match bilateral ODI series starting January 11. Rohit, who would be opening, would be playing an important role for the side. It is no secret that Rohit wants to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup and hence for him form and fitness is paramount as he has thrown in the towel in Tests and T20Is.
Published On: 26 December 2025
Published On: 26 December 2025 at 14:07 IST