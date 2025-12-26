Good News For Team India Ahead of T20 World Cup; Rinku Singh Smashes 58-Ball Century in VHT For Uttar Pradesh

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Rinku Singh, who recently got picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup, has repaid the faith shown by selectors as he smashed a breathtaking 58-ball century in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Chandigarh on Friday.

Rinku Shines in VHT

The Uttar Pradesh captain remained unbeaten on 106 off 60 balls to help UP post a mammoth 367 for four in 50 overs in a match played at the Sanosara Cricket Ground A in Rajkot. Rinku's whirlwind knock featured four sixes and 11 boundaries. The knock would give Rinku a lot of confidence and that should help him going ahead. He has not played a lot of T20 games for India recently, but given his good show in the domestic circuit, it would be interesting to see if he gets a go in the India playing XI.

Will 2026 be Rinku's Year?

There is no doubt he has the potential of making it his year. Who can forget his five sixes off five balls to take KKR over the line in an IPL game? That knock would still be fresh in the memories of fans. But after that, due to lack of opportunities and form, Rinku has not been able to live up to his potential. He would hope the year 2026 is the start of something good for him.

In the next few days, Rinku would be linking up with the Indian T20 side for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand. He would hope to get chances there, as just after that is the much-awaited T20 World Cup which will take place in India, starting February 7. India would be playing their T20 WC opener against USA on the opening day of the marquee event.