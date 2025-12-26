WATCH | Rohit Sharma Unlike Virat Kohli Fails in 2nd VHT Game, Perishes For Golden Duck

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Unlike Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma could not continue his purple patch as he perished for a golden duck on Friday against Uttarakhand in a Group C VHT game on Friday at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur. What was unfortunate to see was that Rohit perished playing one of his favourite shots - the pull shot. He attempted the pull off the very first ball he faced, He could not keep it along the ground and away from the fielder. Devendra Singh Bora picked up the big wicket as Jagmohan Nagarkoti took the catch at fine leg. Here is how Rohit perished for a golden duck.

WATCH VIDEO

Rohit was in ominous form and was expected to get among the runs, but unfortunately that did not happen at the SMS. Fans were disappointed and as Rohit perished they started leaving the ground. It is evident they had turned up in huge numbers to witness another Rohit masterclass. In his VHT comeback against Sikkim, he smashed a breathtaking 155 off 94 balls at the same venue a couple of days ago and was expected to come up with the goods again.

Advertisement

What's Next For VHT?

Rohit in all probability will not play Mumbai's next VHT game as he would now join the national team and start preparing for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Apart from the blip today, Rohit has been in good form and he would be expected to do well against the Kiwis at home.

At the time of filing the copy, Mumbai had recovered and were 78 for two in 14 overs. Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer are in the middle.