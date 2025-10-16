WATCH | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Reach Perth For ODI Series vs Australia Amid Retirement Speculations

Ind vs Aus: With days to go for the opening ODI, the first batch of players of the Indian team reached Perth in the middle of the night and the spotlight was on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. They landed in Perth and there was zero fanfare for them, unlike what was the case when they departed from New Delhi. The spotlight would be on the two senior statesman as there are talks doing the rounds about their future in the sport. The two stars looked absolutely relaxed as they made their exit from the airport in Perth.

Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see how newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill deals with the two seniors.

Gill on RoKo

Not long back, newly-appointed India's ODI captain Shubman Gill admitted that the team still needs Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He said the experience they bring to the table is irreplaceable.

“The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” Gill had said last week about Rohit and Kohli.