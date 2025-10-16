Virat Kohli IGNORED; Pat Cummins Includes Sachin Tendulkar in His Combined All-Time India-Australia XI

Ind vs Aus: Over the years, Virat Kohli has been a thorn in the flesh for the Australian cricket team. He has dominated the opposition at home and while playing in Australia. But, while Australia captain Pat Cummins picked his personal combined all-time XI of the two countries, he did not include Kohli and that is surprising. It could very well be that he is playing mind games despite not featuring in the upcoming white-ball series.

Cummins had legendary Sachin Tendulkar in his list which was majorly dominated by the Australians. In fact, Cummins did not include Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma in his XI. The three Indian cricketers that made it to Cummins list were MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan and Tendulkar. Cummins revealed his XI in a promo shoot for Star Sports.

Cummins’ combined XI of all-time Indian and Australian players

David Warner, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Steven Smith, Shane Watson, Michael Bevan, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Brett Lee, Zaheer Khan, Glenn McGrath

India's Mission Down Under