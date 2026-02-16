WATCH | Rohit Sharma-Wasim Akram's Hug After India-Pakistan T20 WC Match in Colombo Draws Attention

India vs Pakistan: Former India captain Rohit Sharma was present at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Sunday to witness the much-hyped India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 game. While the game did not live up to the hype, Rohit drew unnecessary attention. Rohit was spotted hugging former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram. He did this after the game and that has now drawn reactions on social space.

While some are criticising Rohit for the gesture when there are tensions between India-Pakistan, some others lauded him for the heartwarming gesture. All in all, the gesture has now become the talking point after the game. Here is the clip.

WATCH VIDEO

For the unversed, Rohit happens to be the brand ambassador of the 2026 T20 WC and that is the sole reason why he was present. On the other hand, Akram is part of the broadcast team.

Advertisement

India Humiliate Pakistan

It was a one-sided affair as India won the game comfortably by 61 runs to seal a berth for themselves in the Super 8. Ishan Kishan turned out to be the star for India as he hit a brilliant 40-ball 77. And then, the bowlers ensured the target of 176 was always out of reach as they dismissed Pakistan for 114 in 18 overs.

For the Men in Green, the collapse was another reminder of their batting frailties in high-pressure contests. Their total of 114 was their third-lowest in T20 World Cup history.

Advertisement