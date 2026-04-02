Virat Kohli DITCHED? RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Rates MI's Rohit Sharma as Best IPL Captain

IPL 2026: In what can be called a stunning move, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar did not pick Virat Kohli as the best IPL captain ever, instead went for Rohit Sharma. While he is not absolutely wrong as Rohit has led his side to multiple IPL trophies, yet one would have reckoned because of his current association with Kohli, he may pick him.

RCB Captain Patidar Picks

But again, when it came to picking the best batter in IPL - he opted for Kohli. Patidar then picked former South African captain Faf Du Plessis as the best fielder. In fact, he took Kohli's name again when he was asked about who has the best cover-drive in the cash-rich league.

Under the leadership of Patidar, RCB won their first game of IPL 2026 by getting the better off Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kohli was the star of the show in that game as he remained unbeaten on 69* off 38 balls to take his side over the line. Following the win, Patidar lavished praise on Kohli. "No words can describe Virat Kohli. When he is in, the team is always in the chase. He is the No. 1 batter," said RCB captain after the win over SRH. Patidar, who led from the front with 12-ball-31, called it a collective effort.

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Can High-Flying RCB Beat CSK?

The Patidar-led side would like to continue their winning momentum when they take on Chennai Super Kings on April 5. It promises to be a cracker of a game at the home of RCB. M. Chinnaswamy stadium. There is little to no doubt that the packed-house would be rooting for the home side and that should help.