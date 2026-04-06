WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar's Son Arjun Wins Respect After Video of Him Carrying Drinks During SRH-LSG IPL 2026 Match Goes Viral

IPL 2026: Despite being God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun was spotted carrying drinks during an IPL game just shows that no one is bigger than the game. The incident took place on Sunday during Lucknow Super Giants game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

Arjun, who is part of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise, was not featuring in Sunday's game. Cameras spotted him carrying drinks near the boundary ropes while the crowd kept on chanting his name. Arjun, who could easily have opted to lead a luxurious life, chose not to and instead go through the grind and now he is winning respect for it. Despite not featuring in the Lucknow Super Giants playing XII, he was still supporting the team, carrying drinks for players without any complaints, and continuing to work hard behind the scenes. Here is the viral clip.

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Pant, Shami Shine