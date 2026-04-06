WATCH | Rajat Patidar LOSES Cool on Umpire During IPL 2026 Match Between RCB-CSK For Taking Water Bottle

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026: RCB captain Rajat Patidar is usually a calm customer, but he too lost his cool at Chinnaswamy on Sunday evening. Patidar was not irked by something cricket-related, instead, he lost his cool when mentor Dinesh Karthik brought in the drinks for the players, and the umpire in the middle just took one of the water bottles and started drinking.

This did not impress the RCB captain, who asked the umpire to return it. All of this was happening in the presence of coach Andy Flower, who later had a laugh when the umpire slyly returned the bottle. The clip has surfaced on social space and has instantly gone viral.

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"Of course it feels great, but at the same time, if you play a good cricket and it gives a lot of satisfaction among the team. Yeah, I think everyone is looking great and in a good mindset. And everyone is looking forward for the next game," Patidar said at the post-match presentation after the win.

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In fact, Patidar was brilliant with the bat as he hit a breezy 19-ball 48 at the back end of the innings to provide RCB the finishing kick. The RCB versus CSK game was a high-scoring affair with over 450 runs being scored. CSK did breach the 200-run mark, but honestly they were never in the game.

To be honest, RCB, having won both their matches - are on a roll and they would like to keep it this way going ahead. The RCB side take on Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture on April 10.

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