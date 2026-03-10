WATCH | Sanju Samson-Jasprit Bumrah Poking Fun at Hardik Pandya's Iconic Lame Pose After T20 WC Win?

T20 World Cup 2026: Once Tilak Varma took the catch near the boundary ropes at long-on on Sunday, celebrations started. Team India players celebrated like there was no tomorrow. From dancing to giving interviews, hugs and pictures - the players were spotted doing it all. And why shouldn't they do it having become the only team to win three T20 WC trophies. India beat New Zealand convincingly by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to clinch the title. While Team India players were celebrating and posing for the lens, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted poking fun at allrounder Hardik Pandya. Samson and Bumrah seemed to be speaking about Hardik's iconic lame pose.