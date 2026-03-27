Virat Kohli Gets New 'Lotus' Tattoo Ahead of IPL 2026 Curtain-Raiser Between RCB-SRH; Meaning Behind It Revealed

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli and his love for tattoos is no secret anymore. The ex-RCB captain has now got a new tattoo ahead of a new season. This time he got himself inked with a full sleeve 'lotus' tattoo. It is understood that Kohli wanted to cover up a few tattoos that he already had and hence he opted for a full sleeve ‘lotus’ tattoo. Not just that, some parts needed to be restored as well.

‘Some parts needed to be covered’

Aliens Tattoo shared the picture and captioned it as well: "His left arm was not a blank canvas. Some parts needed to be covered. Some needed to be refined and restored. And much more needed to be added, with purpose."

What Does His New ‘Lotus’ Tattoo Mean?

Aliens Tattoo also went on to share the powerful meaning behind the tattoo.

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"Lotus rises from muddy waters, untouched by the filth it grows from, blooming with purity regardless of the environment it comes from. In many ways, it mirrors his own journey. The rest of the meaning of this piece is deeply personal to Virat, and the story behind each element belongs to him."

The defending champions will play the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Both sides would look to get their campaign off to a winning start. Kohli is an integral part of the side and he would once again be expected to get among the runs and help the side win games.

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