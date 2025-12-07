Virat Kohli Sets A New Benchmark, Eclipses His Own ODI-Series Sixes Mark Against South Africa

Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India]: Virat Kohli turned back the clock as he showcased his prime form during the recently-concluded three-match ODI series between India and South Africa. Kohli not only scored the most runs in the series, but he also hit the most sixes.

Kohli hit 12 sixes in the series, the most he has ever hit in an ODI series or even a tournament, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Before his 12 sixes in the series against SA, his highest was nine against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series that was played in 2022-23. He also hit nine sixes in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Virat ended the series with an imposing 65* run knock in the third and final ODI at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. He scored 65* in 45 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

After the match, Virat said he batted freely to enjoy himself, take more risks and push his limits, aiming to unlock new levels in his game.

"When I play freely, then I know I can hit sixes. So, I just wanted to have some fun because I was batting well, just take a bit more risk. Just push my own boundaries and see where we go. There's always levels you can unlock and you just need to take a risk," Virat Kohli said.

Virat ended as the top run-getter in the series with 302 runs at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of over 117, with two centuries and a fifty.

In 13 ODIs this year, Virat has continued his fine form with 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties and a best score of 135.

Against South Africa in 34 ODIs and 32 innings, Virat has scored 1,806 runs at an average of 72.24, with a strike rate of almost 90, with seven centuries and nine fifties to his name, and a best score of 160*.

In the third ODI, India won the toss and elected to bowl first, sending South Africa into bat. The Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton for a duck, but Quinton de Kock (106 off 89 balls, eight fours, six sixes) and captain Temba Bavuma (48 off 67 balls, five fours) put together a 113-run partnership. De Kock then added 54 runs with Matthew Breetzke (24 off 23 balls, two sixes) as South Africa stumbled to 199/5, with Prasidh Krishna taking 4/66.

Dewald Brevis (29 off 29 balls, two fours, one six) and Marco Jansen (17 off 15 balls, two fours) tried to counterattack, but Kuldeep Yadav's 4/41 helped restrict them to 270 all out in 47.5 overs after being in a strong position at 234/5.