Karnataka Marches Into Ranji Trophy Final To Face J&K; Summit Clash Expected To Happen In Hubli

Karnataka marches into the Ranji Trophy final for the first time since the 2014-15 season. The monumental semifinal showdown ended in a draw, but Devdutt Padikkal's side had the game won, courtesy of their titanic batting effort in the first innings.

The impressive batting showcase from Karnataka has helped them secure a spot in the Ranji Trophy final, where they will face the spirited Jammu and Kashmir in what is expected to be a historic affair in domestic cricket.

Karnataka Enter Ranji Trophy Final, To Face J&K

Karnataka kicked off the chase with grit and resilience as the brilliant batting display from Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Smaran. A brilliant 736 in the first innings put pressure on Uttarakhand, who eventually crumbled at 233.

Lakshya Raichandani put up a fighting 55, while skipper Kunal Chandela was brought down for just 12. Aditya Rawat remained unbeaten at 45, but Uttarakhand failed to catch up with the mammoth score and were trailing behind Karnataka.

Following Karnataka's clinical 323, Uttarakhand had to chase down 827, which looked like a nearly impossible task. It became troublesome for them after their openers were brought down cheaply. Even Lakshya Raichandani was dismissed at just ten.

Avneesh Sudha put up 66, while wicketkeeper-batter Saurabh Rawat scored an unbeaten 53. Rawat went on to forge a solid stand with Abhay Negi, who put up 57*.

The match was eventually drawn, with Karnataka winning the fixture on 1st innings.

Karnataka's brawny batting showcase helped them attain a match total of 1059 runs. The collective effort of KL Rahul, skipper Devdutt Padikkal in the first innings and Smaran Ravichandran in the second innings helped them remain ahead of Uttarakhand.

Hubli Reported To Host Ranji Trophy Final

The suspense on the host for the Ranji Trophy Final has seemingly ended, as Cricbuzz has revealed that the summit clash will be hosted in Hubli, Karnataka. The Hubli stadium, also known as the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, would be hosting the event.

While the Board of Control has made no official communication, sources within the board have hinted that Hubli has been selected to host the marquee domestic summit clash.