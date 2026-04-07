WATCH | Sourav Ganguly-Shah Rukh Khan's BROMANCE Steals Show After Rain Plays Spoilsport During KKR-PBKS IPL 2026 Match

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Rain did play spoilsport but Sourav Ganguly and Shah Rukh Khan used their star power to bring a smile on the faces of the fans who had turned up at the Eden Gardens to watch a cracker of a contest. Only 22 balls were bowled in which the home side lost two crucial wickets and were reeling.

Once rain stopped play, the cameras panned towards the Prince of Kolkata, Sourav, and Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. While Sourav was spotted managing affairs from the centre of the pitch, Shah Rukh was seen having an intense chat with Venky Mysore.

And then once the game was called off and the points were shared, Sourav met Shah Rukh and their bromance stole the show. The KKR official handle posted the clip of the meet and that is now receiving love from fans.

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ALSO READ: Rain Saves Rahane The Blushes After Schoolboy Toss Blunder

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Kolkata got off to a woeful start losing the big wickets of Finn Allen and Cameron Green in the space off 22 balls. Punjab Kings' pacer Xavier Bartley took both the wickets in one over.

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Captain Rahane is already facing immense backlash over his bizarre call to bat first knowing well that there is forecast of rain. KKKR would be mighty relieved walking away with a point. They need to get their house in order before the next game comes around.

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