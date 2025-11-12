WATCH | Steve Smith Warns England Ahead of Ashes; Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During Sheffield Shield Game

Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith, who is a Test specialist, would be one of the key players when Australia host England in the much-awaited Ashes series which starts in a few days time. The incident took place during the New South Wales vs Victoria Sheffield Shied game at the SCG. Smith, who plays for the NSW side in domestic cricket in Australia, took a blinder to send Fergus O Neill packing. The batter looked to cut Nathan Lyon off the backfoot and unfortunately it came off the edge.

The ball was flying past Smith's left, but he came up with stunning reflexes to grab that successfully. What made the catch special was that he took the catch with his left-hand being a natural right-hander and also he had to dive backwards to complete the take. Neill stood his ground as he could not believe what he saw. He perished for 24 and Smith showed why he is also one of the top fielders in the game.

Meanwhile, in the first essay of the game - Smith hit 57 off 89 balls. He looked in terrific touch in the way he was leaving balls, even when he drove the ball - he looked absolutely in control. And in the second essay, he is batting on 24*.

Ashes - Who Start Favourites?

Without a doubt, Australia would start overwhelming favourites. One they are playing at home and two, they have always enjoyed success against England at home. Smith would be a key member for Australia and they would hope he sets the tone early into the series. For the unversed, Smith would lead the side in the opening Test as Pat Cummins is not available. The opening Ashes Test starts from November 21 and it will take place at the Optus stadium in Perth.