WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Grooves To Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Step, Mumbai Indians Share Video

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians’ star batter Suryakumar Yadav has once again illuminated social media, but this time it wasn’t with his trademark strokes on the field.

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Suryakumar Yadav Mirrors Iconic Dhurandhar Hook Step

In a lighthearted moment off the pitch, the MI batter replicated Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance step from the film Dhurandhar, leaving fans in splits.

Mumbai Indians shared the clip on their official social media handles, and it quickly went viral, drawing reactions from both cricket and Bollywood fans.

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The video shows Suryakumar grooving effortlessly to the catchy beat, enacting Khanna’s now-famous move with his signature charm.

Recently, Suryakumar led the Indian cricket team to their third T20 World Cup title after beating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, he will be playing under the leadership of Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians.

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Mumbai Indians Start IPL 2026 Campaign In Style

The Mumbai-based franchise made a strong start to their IPL 2026 campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. This marked the first time in 14 years that MI opened their season with a win.

MI all-rounder Shardul Thakur was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul in the first innings, conceding 39 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 9.80.

During MI’s clash against KKR, Suryakumar contributed a quickfire 16 runs off eight balls at a strike rate of 200.00, hitting three boundaries.

Across his IPL career, Suryakumar has played 167 matches and 152 innings, amassing 4,327 runs at a strike rate of 148.79 and an average of 34.89. He has registered two centuries and 29 fifties so far. In IPL 2025, the 35-year-old scored 717 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 167.91 and an average of 65.18.