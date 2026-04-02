KKR vs SRH, Head-To-Head: Kolkata Knight Riders Hold Edge Over Sunrisers Hyderabad In Eden Gardens Clash

IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the sixth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 2.

Both teams head into this clash after suffering defeats in their opening fixtures of the tournament.

Both KKR, SRH Come To Eden Gardens After A Poor Start To IPL 2026

The Hyderabad-based franchise endured a poor start to IPL 2026, losing by six wickets to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Ishan Kishan and Aniket Verma starred for SRH in that game, but their efforts weren’t enough to secure a win.

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Meanwhile, KKR went down by six wickets to Mumbai Indians in the second match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with the bat, yet the Knight Riders fell short.

Currently, KKR stand in seventh place on the standings with a net run rate of -0.687. On the other hand, SRH occupy ninth place with a net run rate of -2.907. Both franchises are yet to register their first points of the season.

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Both KKR and SRH struggled with their bowling in their respective openers, failing to take wickets at crucial moments.

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A Look At KKR vs SRH Head-To-Head Stats

However, history favors Kolkata in this rivalry. The two sides have met 30 times, with KKR winning 19 matches, SRH clinching 10 victories, and one game ending in a tie. In the upcoming fixture, the Knight Riders will look to extend their dominance over the Sunrisers.

Notably, KKR lifted their third IPL title after defeating SRH by eight wickets in the final of the previous season.