WATCH| Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav Reconcile On-Field Spat In Colombo With A Fun Video
After the match concluded, viewers noticed some palpable tension between Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav, leaving the fans speculating if there was friction within the India camp.
India won against bitter rivals Pakistan on February 15, 2026, by a dominant 61-runs; however, following the match, the victory was marred by speculations on whether everything was well in the Indian dressing room. A small clip made its way on the internet, showing Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav looking miffed with Kuldeep Yadav after he missed a catch in the concluding moments of the match.
After the match concluded, viewers noticed some palpable tension between Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav, leaving the fans speculating if there was friction within the India camp. However, India captain Suryakumar Yadav quashed all speculations, making it clear that there was no bad blood between the players.
Suryakumar Yadav Dismisses Speculations With A Fun Video
On February 16, 2026, Suryakumar Yadav took to his social media to post a video featuring Kuldeep Yadav. In the video, the players recreated their tense handshake post-match in Colombo; however, the video ended with Suryakumar Yadav breaking into a huge smile, while Kuldeep's laugh could be heard off-camera.
In the background, the Indian captain used the uber-popular dialogue from ‘Hera Pheri’ by Babu Rao, while captioning it as, "Gussa chodh do bhaai (let your anger go, brother)." Suryakumar also added a laughing emoji at the end.
Watch The Video
India Dominate Pakistan In Colombo
The missed catch by Kuldeep Yadav did not affect the match, as Pakistan were already 9 wickets down, and it was only a matter of time before the final wicket fell. India produced a strong all-round performance in the match and sealed their third consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, India are currently at the top of the table in Group A.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 16 February 2026 at 21:23 IST