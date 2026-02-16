WATCH| Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav Reconcile On-Field Spat In Colombo With A Fun Video

India won against bitter rivals Pakistan on February 15, 2026, by a dominant 61-runs; however, following the match, the victory was marred by speculations on whether everything was well in the Indian dressing room. A small clip made its way on the internet, showing Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav looking miffed with Kuldeep Yadav after he missed a catch in the concluding moments of the match.

After the match concluded, viewers noticed some palpable tension between Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav, leaving the fans speculating if there was friction within the India camp. However, India captain Suryakumar Yadav quashed all speculations, making it clear that there was no bad blood between the players.

ALSO READ- Sri Lanka Suffer Another Setback As Matheesha Pathirana Hobbles Off The Field Due To Hamstring Injury

Suryakumar Yadav Dismisses Speculations With A Fun Video

On February 16, 2026, Suryakumar Yadav took to his social media to post a video featuring Kuldeep Yadav. In the video, the players recreated their tense handshake post-match in Colombo; however, the video ended with Suryakumar Yadav breaking into a huge smile, while Kuldeep's laugh could be heard off-camera.

Advertisement

In the background, the Indian captain used the uber-popular dialogue from ‘Hera Pheri’ by Babu Rao, while captioning it as, "Gussa chodh do bhaai (let your anger go, brother)." Suryakumar also added a laughing emoji at the end.

Advertisement

Watch The Video

India Dominate Pakistan In Colombo