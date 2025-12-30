Updated 30 December 2025 at 15:12 IST
WATCH | India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Seek Blessings at Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple Before T20 World Cup
Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha visited Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara Temple to offer prayers ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, joined by teammate Tilak Varma after India’s 3-1 win over South Africa.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Shetty, paid a visit to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati. The Indian T20I skipper visited the holy city of Tirumala to seek the blessings of the Almighty.
The India T20I captain's visit to one of the Hindu faith's most revered places of worship came before the end of 2025. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka set to happen in a couple of months, SKY arrived with his wife to offer prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
Suryakumar Yadav Visits Tirupati with Wife Devisha For Prayers At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple
India captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen entering the temple premises in traditional Indian attire. The India T20I captain wore a pink kurta while his wife, Devisha, donned a saree as they made their way into the complex.
SKY and Devisha arrived with security personnel surrounding them. He was also seen engaging with the fans at the temple premises and acknowledged their requests for selfies.
Advertisement
Suryakumar Yadav's visit to Tirumala, Tirupati, comes after Team India's 3-1 series victory over the Aiden Markram-led South Africa. SKY is currently on a brief vacation from cricket and is spending time with his family before resuming duties.
Also Read: 'Not The End Of The Road': Ex-India Spinner Backs Shubman Gill After 2026 T20 World Cup Omission
Advertisement
In another video from Tirumala, Tirupati, sensational Indian batter Tilak Varma could also be seen at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple premises.
The number three batter for India accompanied SKY and Devisha, and was seen standing in a queue to enter the temple and offer prayers to the deity.
Suryakumar Yadav Set To Take Up A Significant Challenge Soon
Suryakumar Yadav sought blessings before taking up the charge as captain of India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. SKY will be at the helm and lead a formidable 15-man unit as the Men in Blue defend their title at home.
Also Read: ‘Unacceptable. I Don’t Care If...': Matthew Hayden Lashes Out At Australia's Batting Showcase Following Boxing Day Test Debacle
Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will face off against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. The Blackcaps will tour India for a white-ball series, starting with a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, January 11, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 15:12 IST