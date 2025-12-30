'Not The End Of The Road': Ex-India Spinner Backs Shubman Gill After 2026 T20 World Cup Omission

Shubman Gill walks off the field after bowled out by South Africa's Marco Jansen during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala | Image: AP

Shubman Gill's omission from the T20 World Cup squad came as a surprise to many, sparking a widespread debate on whether or not the player deserved to be snubbed despite his lacklustre performance in the shorter formats. While many supported BCCI for their bold decision, many also claimed that it was unfair to Gill, as the player was part of the T20I series against South Africa.

Having served as the vice captain in the T20I series against South Africa, Shubman Gill has now been replaced by Axar Patel as the vice captain for the tournament slated to begin in February next year. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will resume his original opening position with Ishan Kishan returning as the backup opener and wicketkeeper, and Abhishek Sharma retaining his automatic role.

Veteran India team player Harbhajan Singh recently shared that the snub does not define Gill's abilities or talents. He shared that this was not the end of the road and that there will be many other opportunities.

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh Defends Gill's Omission

During the launch event of the 4th season of the Legends 90 League, Harbhajan Sigh defended Gill's omission to the reporters and shared that this does not justify his abilities. Additionally, the former spinner praised Shubman Gill's batting techniques and expressed that the young player will bounce back in the Indian team in no time.

Harbhajan Singh shared, "It’s not a signal to Gill. He was not taking his place for granted. The competition is so much, and they’ve got too many players in the present scenario who can fill that slot and can do well for the team."

Advertisement

He further added, "This is not the end of the road for Gill; he’s a great, great player with beautiful technique, and he will make a brilliant comeback, and not to forget, he’s still the Test captain for India."

Gill Was Dropped Due To Shortage In Runs