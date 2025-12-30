Updated 30 December 2025 at 15:03 IST
'Not The End Of The Road': Ex-India Spinner Backs Shubman Gill After 2026 T20 World Cup Omission
Having served as the vice captain in the T20I series against South Africa, Shubman Gill has now been replaced by Axar Patel as the vice captain for the 2026 T20 World Cup.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Shubman Gill's omission from the T20 World Cup squad came as a surprise to many, sparking a widespread debate on whether or not the player deserved to be snubbed despite his lacklustre performance in the shorter formats. While many supported BCCI for their bold decision, many also claimed that it was unfair to Gill, as the player was part of the T20I series against South Africa.
Having served as the vice captain in the T20I series against South Africa, Shubman Gill has now been replaced by Axar Patel as the vice captain for the tournament slated to begin in February next year. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson will resume his original opening position with Ishan Kishan returning as the backup opener and wicketkeeper, and Abhishek Sharma retaining his automatic role.
Veteran India team player Harbhajan Singh recently shared that the snub does not define Gill's abilities or talents. He shared that this was not the end of the road and that there will be many other opportunities.
ALSO READ- New Year, New Milestone: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Shattering Another Sachin Tendulkar World Record In The IND vs NZ ODI Series
Advertisement
Harbhajan Singh Defends Gill's Omission
During the launch event of the 4th season of the Legends 90 League, Harbhajan Sigh defended Gill's omission to the reporters and shared that this does not justify his abilities. Additionally, the former spinner praised Shubman Gill's batting techniques and expressed that the young player will bounce back in the Indian team in no time.
Harbhajan Singh shared, "It’s not a signal to Gill. He was not taking his place for granted. The competition is so much, and they’ve got too many players in the present scenario who can fill that slot and can do well for the team."
Advertisement
He further added, "This is not the end of the road for Gill; he’s a great, great player with beautiful technique, and he will make a brilliant comeback, and not to forget, he’s still the Test captain for India."
ALSO READ- India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W vs SL W 5th T20I Match Live In India?
Gill Was Dropped Due To Shortage In Runs
The player made his return to the T20I format during the Asia Cup but has since then failed to cement his place as a top-order batter, registering just 291 runs in 15 matches at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26, without a single half-century recorded. Following the T20 World Cup squad announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar shared that Gill was currently short of runs and thus the management had decided to drop him.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 30 December 2025 at 15:03 IST