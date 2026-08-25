WATCH| Teen Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns Up The Heat With Ball, Bags A Brace in Duleep Trophy

Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's batting antics haven't gone unnoticed as the 15-year-old has set a benchmark of his own. Since breaking through the ranks in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi has scaled new heights and has gone on to make his debut for the national team against England in a recently held T20I series.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impressed With Ball In Duleep Trophy

Everyone has become aware of Vaibhav's batting trajectory, but the teenager has shocked with his bowling skills in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. Vaibhav's victims were Kishan Lyngdoh and Imliwati Lemtur, and both wickets came in the same over. Bowling a left-arm orthodox, Sooryavanshi bowled a bit fuller, which prompted Lemtur to come out from his crease and attempt a big one. He failed to hit it properly, and the fielder has an easy catch at point.

Three deliveries later, he pitched it in good length, and the ball got a nick while travelling to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Vaibhav didn't have the best of time with the bat but impressed with his wicket-taking ability with the red ball. He has been a mainstay in the batting lineup, but his ability to pick up wickets has now gained attention.

There have been calls to include Vaibhav in the Test setup. Former India coach Rahul Dravid recently opened up on Sooryavanshi's career growth and reiterated that the player shoulod be playing all formats of the game.